Spring Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Progressive comprises approximately 0.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.81. The company had a trading volume of 650,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,698. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $6,845,828 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

