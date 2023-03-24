Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Sells $61,486.34 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Tech sold 65,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $61,486.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 903,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Spruce Power Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SPRU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 628,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.
About Spruce Power
