SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider J Randall Data Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Randall Data also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $66.42 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,742,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

