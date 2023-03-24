SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 1.7%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 26.01.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

