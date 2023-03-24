Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 1,101,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

