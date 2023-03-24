Steelcase Inc. (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Up 6.0 %

SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 127,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.