Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Rating) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 561,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 90,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

