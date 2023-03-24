Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Down 1.2 %

SRCL opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.