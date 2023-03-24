Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Stericycle Stock Down 1.2 %
SRCL opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at Stericycle
In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
