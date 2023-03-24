Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

