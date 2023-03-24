Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and traded as low as C$5.79. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 18,862 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

