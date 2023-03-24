StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.