StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NAVB opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

