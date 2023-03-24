StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $187,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

