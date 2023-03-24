StockNews.com Downgrades IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Hold

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.51. 266,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average is $419.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after buying an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.