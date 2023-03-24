StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.78. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

