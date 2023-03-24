StockNews.com Lowers Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of HSII opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

