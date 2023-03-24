StockNews.com Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

