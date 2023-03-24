Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.89. 1,659,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,225. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34. The company has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.