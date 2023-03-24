Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $472.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.