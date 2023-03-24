Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,783 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.78. 1,045,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,958. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

