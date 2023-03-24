Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,322. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.12 and its 200 day moving average is $432.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.