Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,210 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

