Stratis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.51 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $80.66 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.12 or 0.06394742 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017952 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,390,381 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

