Strong (STRONG) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $8.76 or 0.00031397 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $76,820.69 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

