Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

