Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

