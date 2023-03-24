Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

LOW stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.