Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

MA opened at $354.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

