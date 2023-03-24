Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

