Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. PFG Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.