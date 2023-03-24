Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 360 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

