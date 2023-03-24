Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 74 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $478.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

