SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 290,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,735. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

