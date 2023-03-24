SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Guess’ worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 276,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,734. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $975.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.