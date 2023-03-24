SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Veritiv worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veritiv by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.80. 33,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.58. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

In other news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

