SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 533,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,227. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.