SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 216.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 69,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,794. The firm has a market cap of $980.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.88. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

