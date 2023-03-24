SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.