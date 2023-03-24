SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AGCO by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
