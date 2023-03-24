Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of SU opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

