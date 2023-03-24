Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 43,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

