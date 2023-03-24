Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) is SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sylvamo comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLVM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 105,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,155. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

