T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.88.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

