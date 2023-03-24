Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

