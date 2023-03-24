Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

