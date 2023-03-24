Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.80

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. UBS Group AG grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

