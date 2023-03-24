Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 26,381 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,322,468.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 876,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,345. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Stories
