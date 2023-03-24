TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Sells 150,000 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 515,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE TSI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,798. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.