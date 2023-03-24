TD Securities Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. 60,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,531. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

