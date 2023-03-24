TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Up 3.9%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49). Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

TEAM Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($6,999.88). Insiders own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

