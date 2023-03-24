Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 11307033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Specifically, Chairman Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,197,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,277,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,745,255 shares of company stock worth $20,653,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 27.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 21.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 332,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

